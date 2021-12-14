San Diego based 'Kazi' helps African artisans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—Artisans in Africa are selling unique handmade goods with the help of a San Diego-based company called Kazi.

Alicia Wallace is the co-founder and COO of All Across Africa, which operates Kazi.

The company started out back in 2013 with a mission of tackling poverty in Africa not by simply giving people things, but rather teaching them how to make things.

Kazi now employs more than 6,000 artisans from Ghana, Uganda and Rwanda.

Ninety-eight percent of them are women. Statistics show that when they have good, fair-paying jobs, education levels increase and hunger decreases for their families.

"It's just been really incredible to get to see over the last 10 plus years, getting to work there and getting to see the change over time is so significant in their lives," Wallace said.

Kazi sells online all kinds of things for your home, and when you buy something from them, a majority, 65-70 percent of the purchase price goes right to the person who made it.

