Non-profit empowering San Diego kids through golf

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Dozens of San Diego kids received a golf lesson from pro Tisha Alyn this week.

They're all members of the First Tee program, which aims to bring golf to local children no matter where they come from.

"I think its just so important to be able to give these kids an experience and I wish I had the same experience when I was younger, someone to show me golf is so cool," said Alyn.

Alyn says golf can be so much more than just a game and she hopes these kids reap the same benefits she did.

"For a lot of kids that are maybe not in the best places, I think golf is a great way to give them a safe space and also raise a good head on their shoulders cause golf is so relevant to life," said Alyn.

First Tee has been around for decades but the pandemic forced them to scale back a bit.

But those with the organization say they're now back in the swing of things and offering in-person lessons and programs throughout the week to around 450 kids of all ages.

All of it provided at no cost or low cost for any family who's interested.

And with the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines this year, First Tee is even arranging clinics and bringing some members to the tournament.

For more information on First Tee you can go to their website at thefirstteesandiego.org.