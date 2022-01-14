Local non-profit works to increase diversity in STEM

San Diego (KGTV)—-Increasing diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math-driven companies is the mission of San Diego Squared.

"We do that through partnerships first, as well as programs and financial support for high school and college students and educators," said H. Puentes, co-founder and board member executive director of SD2.

He says what sets them apart is the human connections they make possible, linking students with industry mentors. "That looks like them, shares that lived experience and really can be somebody they can connect to in a real human way," said Puentes.

The Fellows Program is a perfect example of that. Local high school students get unique access to real businesses and staff.

It's a hands on learning experience that Puentes says has already proven successful, giving students a better understanding of what they might want to pursue and someone to help them along the way.

He says increasing diversity in STEM not only makes companies more reflective of the communities they serve, studies show diverse businesses perform better.

"If you wanna see your business succeed and grow you want to care about diversity and inclusion."