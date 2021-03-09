Menu

Panel: Local experts discuss implicit bias in our community

Local leaders Dr. Steven Jones, Dr. Roxanne Kymaani, and Jordan Harrison, will join ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Pena to talk about implicit bias in our communities.
Posted at 9:07 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 09:13:03-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Everyone has a hidden bias, but how do you recognize your biases and how can you take steps to begin changing for the better?

At 8PM on ABC 10News, we will be broadcasting a one-hour special, "The Hidden Bias of Good People" with Bryant T. Marks, Ph. D. the founder and Chief Equity Officer of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity. This is an engaging look at diversity and implicit bias.

Immediately following the show, local leaders Dr. Steven Jones, Dr. Roxanne Kymaani, and Jordan Harrison, will join ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Pena to talk about implicit bias in our communities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
