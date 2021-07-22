Diversity, equity main goals for new City of San Diego initiative

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Thursday introduced new members of his team that will be responsible for finding ways to bring equity and diversity within the city.

Gloria said during news conference, “The city has not always done a great job of making sure diversity of the city is reflected in appointments we’ve made to boards and commissions.”

It’s a reality Gloria has been working to change ever since he came into office. Among those who have been selected to join one of the 40 boards and committees is Louie Nguyen, who is part of the San Diego City Employee Retirement System.

Not only does Nguyen have extensive experience with investments and pension management, he’s also a refugee who believes his life experience will give another lens to the issues City Hall faces.

“People’s lived experiences in combination with their own professional expertise brings a mosaic approach to solving problems, fresh ideas, and fresh energy,” Nguyen said.

Since Gloria has taken office, 70% of people who have been appointed to serve on these boards and committees are people of color. Half of them are women, and now they’re making it that much easier to get involved.

The city has created an online portal, at onboard.sandiego.gov, where people can get information about what positions are available and people can directly send their applications if they’re interested.