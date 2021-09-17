Cesar Chavez Clubs of San Diego building leaders for the future

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Since 2001, Cesar Chavez Service Clubs of San Diego have been trying to fulfill a mission "to inspire young kids to believe in themselves and to know they can make a difference."

"They become confident little leaders and they don't even know how good they are until they know how good they are," said Linda Legerrette, co-founder of the clubs.

She says they now have chapters in more than 20 different San Diego Unified Schools, with most kids joining around 4th grade. They start learning right away about the values of the late civil rights leader, Cesar Chavez.

"Things like respect and non violence and knowledge is power and help someone and teach someone and be creative and determination which is our si se puede attitude."

Legerrette said the students also learn how to become effective advocates for causes important to them. This past year they decided it was mental health.

"They together wrote a resolution that they then took to the school board about adding mental health classes to the curriculum and they passed the resolution, they signed it," said Legerrette.

Legerrette said she's seen some of the first ever members grow into extraordinary young adults and hopes the clubs can continue to inspire future generations of leaders.

"I do believe if you teach somebody how to work, especially with adversaries, and remain civil and non-violent we will be able to make this world what it should be."