Poway mayor to take part in summit against anti-Semitism

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) -- On April 27, 2019, a gunman burst into the Chabad of Poway Synagogue, injuring three and killing one.

Investigators quickly called it a hate crime and say the accused, John Earnest, subscribed to anti-Semitic and white supremacist views.

Mayor Steve Vaus recalls how his town found a way to cope in the wake of the tragedy. "Our community came together in a remarkable way so for those that are looking ahead hoping for the best but preparing for the worst maybe there's something they can learn from the experience of others," Vaus said.

Vaus will speak about his experience as part of the first-ever Mayors Summit against anti-Semitism. "I really applaud the effort it's a first-ever effort like this and I think it's important for mayors and leaders to share their experience."

The virtual event will include leaders from all over the world. 30 different cities and nearly 20 countries. Vaus is included in a panel called "Healing in the Face of Trauma."

"For me the segment that I'm participating in responding to it afterwards how do you draw your community together."

We saw signs of hope in the days, weeks, and months after the shooting. An outpouring of support during memorials and events designed to bring people together, many determined to combat the racism and hate with compassion and kindness.

"What did we learn what can we share its a fraternity no one wants to be a part of but I think we have experiences that are really important for others to learn from."