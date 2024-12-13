ABC 10News is proud to sponsor the YMCA of San Diego County’s 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human Dignity Award Breakfast where we honor the civil rights leader.

Dr. King dedicated his life to achieving racial equality through words and selfless actions and his call continuing to inspire each new generation.

ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons sat down with 2025 Chair, Dee Sanford to learn more about this iconic even in San Diego.

“The fortieth anniversary came quickly, and we’re excited about going back to the Town and Country Resort to accommodate the crowds we had before the pandemic”, explains Ms. Sanford.

“Dr. King had a dream for equality and social justice and those needs still stand today. So, it’s important we keep that dream alive not only for our children and people to be judged by content of their character and not by the color of their skin but that we highlight also the other things he stood for.”

Everyone is welcome! This year’s emcee will be popular ABC 10News Anchor, Wale Aliyu -- so while tickets are still available, they will go quickly. Sponsorship opportunity inquiries are welcome.

Be a part of this historical celebration in San Diego.

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Time: 6:00 a.m. Registration/Breakfast

7:00 a.m. Program/Award

Location: Town & Country Resort in Mission Valley

For tickets & more information visit: www.ymcasd.org/mlk

ABC 10News is committed to diversity, equality, and inclusion. We hope to see you there!