Urban League San Diego, a history of achieving social and economic equality.

You may have heard of them, but do you really know them? Since 1953, Urban League San Diego County has been one of the leading voices for people of color dedicated to achieving social and economic equality.

Al Abdallah, Chief Operating Officer and Brittni Bingham, Program Coordinator for Urban League sat down with ABC 10News Anchor Virginia Cha in our news studio.

What is the history of Urban League San Diego and how has it evolved?

One of ninety affiliates across the country, with headquarters in New York City, Urban League San Diego is a five-pillar organization: affordable housing, workforce development, health & wellness, education, and advocacy. There are many specific programs to help people here in San Diego.

In the youth and education department, the Project Ready and Golden Pyramid programs help prepare students for college and life so they can be successful. Workforce Development and Re-Entry programs are available which assist people who have been previously incarcerated to get back into the job force.

The home ownership program provides counseling and financial aid assistance including information about raising credit scores or building passive income. Meet with a Housing or Financial Coach who is ready to discuss your options.

Have time and want to give back? The Urban League San Diego is looking for volunteers to help serve as mentors; Urban League SD serves over 7,000 clients per year.

It’s easy to connect with Urban League San Diego – just walk in from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; their offices are in City Heights Center:

San Diego Urban League

4305 University Ave., #360

San Diego, 92105

Or visit them at sdul.org

