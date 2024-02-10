What looks the same, but it’s not? The answer is the 2024 San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering Expo Day but this year it’s at Snapdragon Stadium!

ABC 10News Anchor Melissa Mecija spoke with Sara Pagano, Managing Director, Generation STEAM about Expo Day for the festival.

“What can we expect to see this year?”

“It’s going to be such an amazing day for families.” explained Sara. “Pre-K to gray, so come down any age…where there will be over 150 different activities, booths, two live stages. You’ll be able to see kids TedTalks throughout the day and we’re excited about our returning presenting sponsor, Illumina”

For families it’s important to know that Snapdragon does have a clear bag policy. Make sure you visit the "know before you go" section on www.lovestemsd.org. This will be a year to remember!

2024 San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering Expo Day

Snapdragon Stadium

Saturday, March 2, 2021

11a.m. – 5p.m.

NEW for 2024: Two new spaces for college bound students called “College & Career” to learn about colleges and universities with STEM paths. Also new is the Arts Pavilion with local artists displaying different mediums along with a very cool interactive exhibit mirroring minds and art!

No tickets or registration required. It’s FREE and open to the public.

Onsite parking at Snapdragon Stadium parking is $10. MTS is offering free passes for parents who ride with a child under12. Additional passes for kids 12-18 are available. There are plenty of food options with two children's meals available.

As always, Rain or Shine - Expo Day will happen!

More is available on the event website https://www.lovestemsd.org