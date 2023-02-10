It’s back and as amazing as ever! The 2023 San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering Expo Day at Petco Park returns to in-person this year.

ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons spoke with Sara Pagano, Managing Director, Generation STEAM about Expo Day for the festival.

“What do you have in store for the big return?”

“With a completely full expo festival area including Park at the Park, the concourse, the Illumina installation at Gallagher Square – it’s going to be a really fun day for the whole family.” explained Sara. “You’ll see things exploding, make slime, test your DNA and touch reptiles!”

This will be a year to remember!

Saturday, March 4, 2023

10a.m. – 5p.m.

Be sure to stop by the ABC 10News Booth on the Lexus Premier Concourse to see what it’s like to be on TV! Try your hand at being a reporter or meteorologist with the ABC 10News Experience. You can also see some of our ABC 10News team members like Wale Aliyu, Jared Aarons and Megan Parry on the Illumina Stage throughout the day.

NEW for 2023: Solve Energy will be taking over the sun deck with their solar renewable and sustainable activities. And after the event the activities taking place at their booth will go back to the classrooms, so be sure to check it out.

No tickets or registration required. It’s FREE and open to the public.

Padres Parkade is offering $5 ticket discounts to park there. It’s right off 10th across from Petco Park.

For more information about the 2023 San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering Expo Day at Petco Park or Generation STEAM visit www.lovestemsd.org