Supporting Service Members' Transition to Civilian Life

Transitioning from military to civilian life can be a daunting challenge, but organizations like Zero8Hundred are making it easier for service members and their families. Founded nearly a decade ago by community leaders in San Diego County, Zero8Hundred employs a social work model designed to assist veterans in their reintegration into civilian life. As Ashley Camac and Joey Jerome from Zero8Hundred explain to ABC 10News morning anchor, Melissa Mecija, the organization’s mission is centered around providing comprehensive support throughout the transition process, starting a year prior and extending three years thereafter to ensure veterans navigate any hurdles they may encounter.

At Zero8Hundred, veterans receive personalized attention right from the outset. Each service member undergoes a thorough assessment conducted by a qualified social worker, leading to the development of an Individual Transition Plan tailored to their unique needs. The organization addresses critical issues such as homelessness, education, employment, and suicide prevention—all at no cost to the veterans. This holistic approach not only supports them in overcoming challenges but also empowers them to thrive in their new civilian roles.

To learn more about the invaluable resources offered by Zero8Hundred, service members can visit their website at www.zero8hundred.org or connect with them through social media and local military events. Their commitment to ease the transition for our veterans exemplifies a vital support system, reminding service members that they are not alone in this journey. As stated in the discussion, “Change is hard, but transitioning from military to civilian life doesn't have to be,” and organizations like Zero8Hundred are essential in making that change manageable and successful.

ABOUT Zero8Hundred

Zero8Hundred's mission is to offer compassionate, evidence-based support to service members and their families, helping them navigate the unique challenges of transitioning from active duty to civilian life through a peer-based social work model. For more information visit: https://www.zero8hundred.org/