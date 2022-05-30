School's out - Summer Literacy is in

Just because schools out doesn’t mean learning stops. We’ve all heard about the “Summer Slide” and because of the pandemic, reading skills may have stalled even more.

ABC 10News Anchor Virginia Cha spoke with Kristin Ward, Principal Librarian, San Diego County about summer literacy and how parents can help kids avoid some loss of reading fluency.

"The best thing parents can do is to encourage their kids to read! Studies have shown that when kids read during the summer, they are able to maintain those learning levels from one school year to the next", explained Librarian Ward.

Looking for something to do? Check out the San Diego County Library’s Summer Learning Club! This challenge runs from June 1st to August 31st.

This year’s program provides learning challenges for all ages to engage in fun, regional programs that keep kids and adults engaged in reading and learning throughout the summer months.

All 33 library branches will be offering Activity Books in six languages, reading book prizes, and tote bags as incentives to complete the program.

Participants complete 10 reading hours or books or are challenged with a variety of learning opportunities like trying a new recipe, visiting a museum, or writing a poem, to finish the program.

For those who prefer a digital learning experience, you can participate by going to the San Diego County Library site; look for the learning challenges and reading logs to engage with summer learning virtually.

Virtual booklists recommending both print and digital books, blogs, and an event calendar highlighting all summer programming will be accessible online. Participants may complete their challenge online and then come into any county branch to pick-up their completion prize.

For children, teens and adults, the Summer Learning Club is for everyone!

"We encourage residents of all ages to get a library and gain access to fantastic resources", said Kristin Ward. "You can access free ebooks, audiobooks, digital versions of popular magazines, language learning programs."

For more information visit www.sdcl.org.

ABC 10News is committed to supporting literacy and our libraries.