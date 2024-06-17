It's San Diego Pride’s 50th Golden Jubilee celebration.

ABC 10News Reporter, Marie Coronel talked with San Diego Pride Co-Executive Directors, Sarafina Scappichio and Jen LeBarbera about the annual community celebration.

“Making History Now” is a celebration of fifty years ago when twenty-five community LGBT activists went down to the San Diego permitting office and demanded a permit for the very first LGBT march here in San Diego” Sarafina Scappichio explains, “They were actually denied that permit and told that San Diego would never issue a permit for an LGBT event. But they persisted and thanks to their efforts we grew and grew, and now San Diego Pride is a full-fledged non-profit organization.”

Scappichio goes on to describe that San Diego Pride is one of the largest single day events in San Diego and the largest Pride celebration in California with other 250,000 persons attending the parade and festival events.

Jen LeBarbera says, “We have an entire week full of celebration. Starting with She Fest on July 13th, going all the way through to the next weekend with our giant parade and our giant festival rounding out on Sunday the 21st.”

Want to help? The biggest need is really volunteers to make that week happen. Or attend anyone of the events like purchasing a ticket to the festival.

If you’re interested in learning more about how to get to the parade or festival, where events are held and what to expect when you get there be sure to visit www.sdpride.org/pride

