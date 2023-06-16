San Diego Pride is thriving in 2023!

At a time when the LGBTQ+ community faces increased challenges and threats, San Diego Pride comes together to celebrate and thrive!

ABC 10News Anchor, Jared Aarons spoke about this family friendly annual event with Fernando Lopez, Executive Director, San Diego Pride.

“Our community is ready for a celebration and San Diego Pride is the largest civic event in our region,” explained Lopez, “And it’s where we come together to help the LGBTQ+ community find love, joy, tolerance and acceptance.”

Why is this year’s theme “Thrive” so important?

Lopez shared that because the LGBTQ+ community is under attack all across the nation, they are ready to come out and celebrate by uplifting all of the artists, activists, performers, and community leaders who are really helping the community thrive. And that’s the message this year!

How can you watch or participate in Pride events?

Starting July 8th through July 16th the public can join attend a week full of events starting with She Fest, Light Up the Cathedral, the Spirit of Stonewall Rally culminating with Pride 5K, the largest is the Pride Parade & weekend long Festival – all live and in-person.

The annual parade starts at the Pride Flag on University winding through Hillcrest ending at Balboa Park where the festival takes place. There are more than 250,000 persons lining the 1.5 mile route supporting parade contingents as they march along.

For more information you can check the website which includes how to get to the festival, where events are held and what to expect when you get there.

www.sdpride.org/pride

ABC 10News is committed to diversity, equality, and inclusion. We appreciate the opportunity to support the community and residents we serve.