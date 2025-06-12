San Diego Pride Celebrates Diversity and Inclusion with Upcoming Events

San Diego's largest celebration of diversity and inclusion, San Diego Pride, is just around the corner, and Jocelyn Hatfield, a representative from San Diego Pride, is excited to share the details.

“This year, Pride again will be celebrated in a number of different ways. Many events will be family-friendly, with lots of joy and celebration,” Hatfield explained.

The theme for this year’s event, "Unbreakable Pride. Unshakable Power," highlights the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community and emphasizes the strength and roots of resistance that have always been a hallmark of the movement.

Among the notable events is "Light Up the Cathedral," an interfaith celebration that will take place on Wednesday, July 16, marking its 10th anniversary. This event is a collaboration among various faith-based communities.

Additionally, the Stonewall Rally will center on the history of the LGBTQ+ movement and address the work that remains to be done.

The festivities will kick off Saturday morning, July 19, with the Pride Parade, which will flow seamlessly into the festival portion of the celebration, held on July 19 and 20.

San Diego Pride is calling for volunteers for the 2025 Pride Week. According to organizers, the event relies on over 2,000 volunteers to help plan and execute the Pride Parade, Festival, and year-round Pride 365 events and programs. There are over 30 different volunteer departments, providing opportunities for everyone to contribute. Those interested can sign up by reaching out to volunteer@sdpride.org for more information.

The San Diego Pride Festival serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser, supporting advocacy, community programs, and philanthropic efforts throughout the year. Hatfield encourages participation: “Your involvement in SD Pride events fuels our ongoing work. Together, we can build a brighter future, so buy a ticket and come celebrate with us.”

ABOUT SAN DIEGO PRIDE

San Diego Pride is a non-profit, volunteer-led human rights and arts & culture organization dedicated to fostering pride, equality, and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities locally, nationally, and globally. It is the most philanthropic Pride organization in the world, having distributed over $2.5 million to LGBTQIA+ serving nonprofits since 1994.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.