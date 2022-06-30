San Diego Pride: Back in person after three years!

From a small grassroots march for equal rights to the largest single day regional event, San Diego PRIDE continues to inspire and celebrate. ABC 10News Anchor, Virginia Cha spoke about this family friendly annual event with Fernando Lopez, Executive Director, San Diego Pride.

San Diego Pride is thrilled to be back for the first in-person Pride Festival in three years, where artists and entertainers help the LGBT+ community be seen, be heard, find family, raise funds, build capacity, and carve out space for all to be unapologetically their true and authentic selves.

The annual event takes place with the highlight being the PRIDE Parade starting at the Pride Flag on University winding through Hillcrest ending at Balboa Park where the festival takes place. There are more than 250,000 persons lining the 1.5 mile route supporting parade contingents as they march along.

How did you choose this year’s theme “Justice with Joy”??

“Why Pride organizations exist is because we fought back for our community’s rights back in 1969. Pride celebrations commemorate that every single year.” explains Lopez. “When you come to San Diego and you have that celebration, and you’re so joyful, your participation funds the work that is so important to the movement.”

San Diego Pride organization and other LGBT serving organizations host community events, programs and fundraisers throughout the year that aim to further the mission of fostering equality and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities locally.

How can our viewers watch or participate in PRIDE events?

Starting July 9th through July 17th we have She Fest, Light Up the Cathedral, the Spirit of Stonewall Rally culminating with Pride 5K, Pride Parade & Festival - Live and various community events.

This year the need for volunteers to help with all the events is crucial! If you want to give back to your community, sign up and volunteer with San Diego Pride – there really is something for everyone, with interfaith events, art shows, women and youth programs and more.

Viewers can check the website below for more info on how to get to the festival, where events are held and what to expect when you get there. www.sdpride.org/pride

ABC 10News is committed to diversity, equality, and inclusion. We appreciate the opportunity to support the community and residents we serve.