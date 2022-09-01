After a 2-year hiatus, the world-famous MCAS Miramar Air Show is back. You can watch from the flightline - rain or shine!

ABC 10News Anchor, Virginia Cha spoke with Colonel Thomas “Marty” Bedell, Commanding Officer of MCAS Miramar about the thrill surrounding the return of this year’s air show.

“The base and all the Marines and Sailors of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing are incredibly excited to open up the air station and share the aircraft, and the marines with our community and our neighbors” shared Col. Bedell.

The show will also bring viewers up close to the event's biggest draw, the Marine Air Ground Task Force Demonstration, or MAGTF, a combined cooperation between tanks and infantry and aviation assets.

This year’s theme: Marines: Fight. Evolve. Win. is where the real thrill comes in! The base is showcasing the Marine Design 2030 initiative. Be sure to check out how the Marine Corps is modernizing equipment, new ways of employment and the innovation and technology that goes with it.

From September 23 through September 25, 2022, you can visit MCAS Miramar and see the daring Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Army Golden Knights and more. Be sure to venture into the Innovation Hanger for a look at the future of the Marine Corps.

Entrance is FREE to the public. Parking is FREE. Tickets for special seating are on sale now!

For more information about the air show, performers, safety, and base access visit:

WWW.MIRAMARAIRSHOW.COM

ABC 10News is committed to supporting our military; active duty, dependents and retired service persons in our community. Thank you for your service!