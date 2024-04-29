Literacy skills can change lives of San Diegans.

Literacy skills can change lives. Through awareness and advocacy, the challenge to read and write is this organizations mission.

Joining ABC 10News morning anchor, Melissa Mecija in the ABC 10News studio was Jose Cruz, CEO, San Diego Council on Literacy and Margarita Penalosa, a student at Chula Vista Adult School (part of the Sweetwater UHSD Division of Adult Education).

What is the power of the San Diego Council on Literacy and who does it help? The San Diego Council on Literacy unites the community to support literacy and our biggest asset is literacy awareness, explains Jose Cruz. “That people understand there’s a challenge and they have an opportunity to contribute to literacy solutions.”

“They helped me to learn English, to write so I can work with the group at school to learn English. They helped me to do a lot of stuff I couldn’t do before like ordering a hamburger with no pickles or onions!” Margarita exclaimed proudly.

Before seeking reading help, Margarita's life was filled with challenges, from early orphan hood to immigrant labor. Yet, her determination to overcome obstacles led her to pursue education. Now equipped with literacy skills, she not only reads to her granddaughter, but also finds fulfillment in mutual learning.

The need is everywhere but primarily with low-income families and low-income communities. With income levels need varies – probably where you live there are people who need help. The folks who may need literacy services for reading and writing are not always the ones who seek it.

San Diego Council on Literacy aspires to deliver the following messages:



23% of adults in our region read at the lowest level of literacy. One-third of 4th graders in the San Diego Unified School District do not read at a basic level. This percentage is much higher for Black and Latino students. There are not enough services to meet the needs of children who are struggling with reading. We need to start early.

Support the mission by talking about this issue, volunteer to be a tutor, to read to children or even do book drives, but also to donate to the San Diego Council on Literacy.

For more information about the San Diego Council on Literacy, please visit: www.literacysandiego.org

ABC 10News is committed to creating a better-informed world through education and literacy.