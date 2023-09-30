Let's See 20/20: free eye exams and glasses to young students

Every child in San Diego should have access to vision care and know the difference a pair of glasses can make.

ABC 10News Anchor, Jared Aarons spoke with Dr. Iliana Molina, Director, UC San Diego Eyemobile for Children Director, Clinical Research Trials at the Shiley Eye Institute about the need for early childhood eye screenings and how they affect behavioral health and learning.

The specially equipped motorhome “eyemobile” visits Title 1 schools throughout San Diego County as far south as San Ysidro and as far north as Escondido to provide more than 8,000 screenings and eye examinations each school year. They even travel to Borrego Springs! All of this is provided to students and their families at no charge. There is a full day of exams and if the littles do need glasses, they get to choose the frames themselves, empowering them with choice and teaching students the importance of eye health care.

Why is this important? “This means that they will be successful in school. No one knows if a child can see just by looking at them” explained Dr. Molina. “That’s why screening and comprehensive eye exams are so important.”

Because the eyemobile runs on 100% donations, beginning October 1st, ABC 10 News is partnering with UCSD Shiley Eye Institute’s Eyemobile for Children and the Scripps Howard Fund to raise $20,000 in twenty-days!

Viewers can donate in three ways: online at 10News.com, Text “SEE” to 50155 to donate.

Let’s make kid’s vision a clear choice! Let’s see if we have the vision to make a difference – together.

About UCSD Shiley Institute Children’s Eyemobile

The UCSD Shiley Institute Children’s Eyemobile has been operating since 1983 starting out in a small 800 sq ft. clinic under the leadership of Dr. Stuart Brown, M.D., world renowned for his contributions to basic and clinical research of the cornea. Over 30-years ago he developed corneal transplantation in infants born blind. Dr. Brown continues his active involvement with the UCSD Shiley Institute Children’s Eyemobile. It is through his leadership the program exists and serves our community.