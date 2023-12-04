Honoring civil rights leaders in San Diego with the annual MLK Human Rights Dignity Awards breakfast

Each year we honor a civil rights leader who dedicated his life to achieving racial equality through words and selfless actions.

The 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human Dignity Award Breakfast continues the call for action and inspiring each generation.

ABC 10News Reporter, Natay Holmes spoke with 2024 Chair, Ms. Dee Sanford about the importance of the Jackie Robinson family YMCA continuing to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

“A lot of people have forgotten, and a lot of new generations have come along that simply do not know about his legacy, contribution or sacrifice and especially his dream” explains Ms. Dee. “So, every year the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA strives to remind people and educate them about what he lived for”.

This year the celebration has moved to the San Diego Convention Center where a wonderful mix of the traditional you expect, and the new will be featured at this annual celebration. Favorites like the Martin Luther King Community Choir, the legendary Buffalo Soldiers color guard along with the Heartbeat Music Academy Drum Line are part of what you can expect.

Everyone is welcome!

Tickets are still available but will go quickly. Sponsorship opportunity inquiries are welcome. Be a part of this historical celebration in San Diego.



Date: Friday, January 12, 2024

6:00 a.m. Registration/Breakfast 9:00 a.m. Program/Award

Location: San Diego Convention Center

For tickets & more information visit: www.ymcasd.org

ABC 10News is committed to diversity, equality, and inclusion. We hope to see you there!