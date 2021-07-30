Help SD Loyal Soccer Team Support Rady Children's Hospital

Talking about a commitment to community isn’t the first thing you think of when you consider major sports teams. There’s a new team in town who takes their outreach missions very seriously.

Jim Patton, ABC 10News anchor spoke with Landon Donovan, San Diego Loyal Soccer head coach, about their vision for being a top professional sports team, both on and off the field. “When we started this club, we wanted to be more than just a soccer club.” Donovan said. “We wanted to become an institution like Rady Children’s Hospital is.”

Supporting the people and institutions like Rady on causes like childhood health and inclusion led the SD Loyal to partner up with Rady Children’s for a second year raising much needed funds to support the hospitals Center for Gender-Affirming Care. Last year, SD Loyal received $75,000 in donations, but with this year’s goal of $100,000 they hope to make a big impact. It’s an opportunity for SD Loyal to show they are more than just a soccer team. It also shows their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and those who share the vision of inclusion in professional sports teams.

Be Part of the Fundraiser

From August 2 - August 27th, if you would like to be part of or know more about the SD Loyal’s fundraiser for Rady Children’s Hospital Center for Gender-Affirming Care, just visit the website at: radyfoundation.org/sdloyal

JOIN one of three fundraising teams including Team SD Loyal, led by Landon Donovan. You can fundraise alongside your favorite players to support the cause.

Look for in-game activations and online sales including a limited edition Loyal Select x Rady Children’s jersey with 25% of sales benefiting the campaign

Alexandra Loker, Vice President of Philanthropy, Rady Children’s Hospital Foundation explained the importance of what the backing of a club like the San Diego Loyal soccer team means. “At Rady Children’s we strongly believe that all youth deserve to have a safe and compassionate medical home. The Center for Gender-Affirming Care provides care and support to transgender and nonbinary youth, as well as their families.” Loker affirmed, “SD Loyal’s efforts are utterly important as we fundraise for the center”.

As a not-for-profit hospital that ranks among the top pediatric hospitals in the country, Rady Children's relies on your generosity to continue to provide world-class care to each child who needs us. One hundred percent of your tax-deductible gift benefits the hospital. Information provided by donors is kept strictly confidential.

ABC 10News is committed to supporting causes like children’s health, diversity, and inclusion.

About San Diego Loyal Soccer Club

Launched on June 19, 2019, San Diego Loyal SC is the newest member of USL Championship, a USSF-sanctioned Division II league and one of the most competitive pro soccer leagues in the world. The Club plays at Torero Stadium, under a three-year agreement with the University of San Diego.

San Diego Loyal SC is built on four core pillars – independent, authentic, inclusive and optimistic. San Diego Loyal plays for America’s Finest City and is led by some of the best in sport. For more information, visit https://www.sdloyal.com/

About Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego

Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego [rchsd.org] is a 505-bed pediatric care facility providing the largest source of comprehensive pediatric medical services in San Diego, southern Riverside, and Imperial counties. Rady Children’s is the only health system in the San Diego area dedicated exclusively to pediatric healthcare and is the regions only designated pediatric trauma center. In June 2020, U.S. News & World Report ranked Rady Children’s among the best children’s hospitals in the nation in all ten pediatric specialties the magazine surveyed. Rady Children’s is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations to support its mission. For more information, visit www.rchsd.org [rchsd.org] and find us on Facebook [facebook.com], Twitter [twitter.com] and Vimeo [vimeo.com].

