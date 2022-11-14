Fighting Hunger in San Diego County this holiday season

Hundreds of thousands of people in San Diego County face hunger each day but there is hope and help for children, families, seniors and more in our community. Longtime Feeding San Diego supporter, Ruthie Netzley spoke with ABC 10News Anchor, Virginia Cha about this year’s annual Month of a Million Meals campaign to benefit Feeding San Diego.

When asked about who Feeding San Diego reaches and helps, Ruthie Netzley says “Feeding San Diego helps anyone in need, anyone who is food insecure. It could be a teacher, a military family, or children your kids are going to school with”, Ruthie explains. “Hard working people struggling to make ends meet”

Feeding San Diego wants to ensure that anyone who is food insecure has access to nutritional meals. That's why ABC 10News is partnering with Feeding San Diego this holiday season to help our community.

The need has changed over the last few years because demand has increased due to persistent inflation, gas prices and other challenges created by the pandemic which has more families relying on food distributions. Thousands of people wait in line each week.

The mission of Feeding San Diego is to connect people with the nutritious food and because of such great donors like our viewers, they can provide millions of meals annually to our families, friends and neighbors.

Help ABC 10News reach our goal of a million meals by making a financial gift during Month of a Million Meals.

You can help! Click on the link below to donate until December 31, 2022.

www.10news.com/mmm

For more information about Feeding San Diego visit https://feedingsandiego.org/get-involved/