Fighting food insecurity this holiday season with Feeding San Diego

The mission to provide a critical lifeline to people facing hunger is vital. Which is why ABC 10News is joining the fight against hunger this holiday season with our annual Month of a Million Meals campaign to benefit Feeding San Diego.

Feeding San Diego board member, Mark Loretta spoke with ABC 10News anchor Virginia Cha about the continuing work being done in our community to fight food insecurity.

Who is being impacted?

Feeding San Diego’s model of purchased and rescued surplus food before it goes to waste provided more than 40 million meals to people facing hunger. That means school kids, seniors, military families, your neighbors, and friends may be helped with healthy, nutritious meals.

Why is feeding San Diego’s continued work so important?

In partnership with almost 300 local community partners, feeding San Diego rescued high-quality food from over 400 food donors all over San Diego and over 225 farms and packing sheds throughout California.

Feeding San Diego relies on support from individuals, corporations, and the community to fund critical programs for children, families, and seniors in need. Whether you give funds, give food, give time, or give voice — you can make an immediate impact on hunger in San Diego County.

Whether you’re a single parent, have a special needs child, are faced with limited resources; no matter where you live you can get the help you need or give help and take action to end hunger by supporting feeding San Diego.

Throughout December, you can make a financial donation: CLICK HERE

Your generous gift will remain in San Diego and help solve hunger!