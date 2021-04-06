Festival of Science and Engineering celebrates 13 years of STEAM Education

Explore! Experiment and enjoy!

Join ABC 10News and our community partner, the San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering as we celebrate 13 years of STEAM Education in San Diego.

At the click of a button you can be part of the 2021 San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering Festival.

Saturday, April 24 - Sunday, May 2

VIRTUAL ON-LINE ALL WEEK

FREE and open for everyone

You can access over 100 virtual activities and events for kids and teens. Everything you’ve come to know and love about the festival is available online for FREE!

Just log onto: www.lovestemsd.org

Live on the “Main Stage” with Spotlight Events

April 27 | 3:30-5:00pm

Understanding COVID-19 - A Conversation for Kids and Teens

April 29 | 1:30-3:00pm

Women in STEAM

See ABC 10News Meteorologist, Megan Parry and ABC 10News Reporter, Leah Pezetti lead these engaging, popular conversations.

ABC 10News will be re-streaming both events on 10News.com Apps.

For more info about the festival and all of this year’s events, visit: www.lovestemsd.org