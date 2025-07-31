Local Efforts Boost Literacy Through ABC 10News Campaign

We are thrilled to have North Island Credit Union as a key supporter of our annual campaign, “If You Give a Child A Book…”, which has been making a significant impact on childhood literacy for over ten years in San Diego County elementary schools.

Joining ABC 10News Anchor Melissa Mecija for a discussion on the campaign's impact is Therese Caballes, Vice President and Regional Manager for North Island Credit Union. Caballes emphasizes the credit union's motivation to sponsor the initiative.

“Supporting student education and childhood literacy is a very important part of the North Island Credit Union’s mission,” Caballes states. “It puts books directly in the hands of children in our community, and we know what a powerful difference it makes in the lives of children.”

Each year, thousands of books are distributed to children who need them most through the “If You Give a Child A Book…” campaign. At ABC 10News, there is a strong belief that providing children with books can transport them to new worlds, sow the seeds for future success, and uplift communities in low-income neighborhoods.

For over 80 years, North Island Credit Union has embraced the mission of “people helping people,” guiding them to collaborate with various community organizations through both financial contributions and employee engagement.

Thanks to the generosity of partners like North Island Credit Union, students throughout San Diego County now have access to quality reading materials and the chance to own books they can call their own. For many children, this initiative fulfills a cherished dream—having their very own collection of books.

ABC 10News, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, works with local schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, especially those in the critical kindergarten through third-grade years, when foundational reading skills are developed. While beloved books serve as essential tools for continuous learning, many childhood literacy programs that focus on kindergarten readiness often fall short, leaving children with inadequate resources to support their reading journey outside of school.

To support this year’s “If You Give a Child A Book…” campaign and help bring the magic of reading to students in San Diego County, CLICK HERE to donate. Your contribution can make a significant difference in the lives of children striving for literacy.

ABOUT NORTH ISLAND CREDIT UNION

North Island Credit Union is a leading $4.5 billion San Diego financial institution offering a full suite of consumer, business, and investment products and services. With a mission to strengthen the communities it serves, North Island Credit Union has invested over $2 million over the past five years to support those individuals and organizations that help our students, schools, and communities thrive. Its impact programs work to ensure a stronger financial future for our communities through education grants, financial literacy, equal access to affordable financial services, and DE&I initiatives.