5 Ways to Practice Water Safety This Summer

With many pools closed last summer due to COVID-19, ABC 10News is partnering with YMCA of San Diego County making sure parents, caregivers and children choose water safety as a top priority when they head back to the water this year.

Swimming is not only a healthy activity that exercises the entire body - it is a skill that can both save lives and enrich them.

Learning how to swim and be comfortable in the water is just as important as learning how to look both ways before crossing a busy street or knowing what to do in the event of a fire.

ABC 10News Anchor, Virginia Cha recently spoke with JoJo Pope Aquatics Director, YMCA to talk about sharing five tips that help ensure a safe and fun swimming experience.

Is beach safety any different than pool safety?

“Parent supervision is the most important thing we can do. Put away all those distractions, cellphones and books and watch your kids and family members while they’re in and around water”, advised JoJo Pope.

Water is water, and they’re both dangerous if not correctly supervised. The beach has hidden dangers like rip currents and waves which can catch swimmers unaware. Again, supervision is most important to keeping your child safe.

Five tips to keep children safe around water:



Never swim alone or without a water watcher

Supervise your children whenever they’re in or near water

Don’t hold your breath!

DO wear a life jacket

wear a life jacket Don’t jump in the water to save a friend who is struggling in deep water

Learning to swim is a life-saving skill that opens up a vast array of opportunities to stay fit, develop self-confidence, build relationships and safely enjoy outdoor aquatic activities like snorkeling, surfing, river rafting and more - and it's never too late to learn!

To learn more about the Y’s Safety Around Water and Y Swim Lessons program, visit ymcasd.org/swimlessons

