Calling all tinkerers, stargazers, and dreamers! It’s time to Explore! Experiment and enjoy!

At the click of a button, you can be part of the 2022 San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering Festival.

Join ABC 10News and the San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering as we celebrate 14 years of STEAM Education in San Diego.

This year’s festival will offer a hybrid of in-person and virtual events. Throughout the county you can experience smaller, community-oriented events with our incredible partners or join us for more intimate in-school opportunities.

Attend safe STEAM Block Parties in North and South County locations.

Special partner events like the LEIDOS® X-Ray Experience with four educational stations for ultimate immersive tours where students can have an opportunity to detect explosives, become a Customs Agent or even operate a ProVision full body scan!

Enjoy the Family Movie Night & Festivities at Waterfront Park on Saturday, May 7th from 5:30-9:30p.

Saturday, April 16th - Sunday, May 8th

VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON ALL MONTH

FREE and open for everyone.

You can access over 100 virtual activities and events for kids and teens. Everything you’ve come to know and love about the festival is available for FREE!

For more info about the festival and all of this year’s events, visit: www.lovestemsd.org