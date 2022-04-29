2022 March for Babies® benefits healthy moms and babies!

It’s back and better than ever!

Join ABC 10news as we walk in-person for the 2022 March for Babies® at Balboa Park. Our team will be out to bring awareness and support for March of Dimes San Diego. This 3K walk is part of our lasting commitment to supporting healthy moms and babies.

On Saturday, May 17th you can be part of the celebration for all good things.



Registration starts at 7am

Presentation starts at 7:40am

Walk at 8am

JOIN TODAY OR DONATE marchforbabies.org

Here’s a look at some of the fun things you can’t miss out on!



Games and activities for families with kids of all ages.

Superhero sprint for the kids

Color Street Nails will be there to do nails!

Free taco card from Rubio’s Coastal Grills for all registered walkers

Celebration of top fundraising teams and sponsors.

How can you get involved and help?



Sign up to be part of the movement.

Take action – connect, spread the word by inviting friends, family and coworkers to sign up and join your team.

Join the celebration by marching with us as we support moms and babies.

By joining March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement™ you're lifting up communities, creating connections and taking action to ensure that every mom and baby is healthy.

Together, let’s be a part of something big.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every mom an baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and motivation, we empower every mom and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Find us on Facebook and follow us with #marchofdimes an @marchofdimes.

2022 March of Dimes, a not-for-profit, section 501c(3)