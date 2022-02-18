Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Roll-Ups Are A Creative Remix Of 2 Dinner Favorites

Well, here’s a mind-blower: Have you considered making a lasagna that wasn’t shaped like a rectangle? Or one that used Alfredo sauce instead of a tomato-based sauce?

Both ideas are frankly crazy, I know, but the cooks at Spoon Fork Bacon have dared to dream, and the result is their Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Roll-Ups. These fun little pasta packets work as a hearty Sunday dinner or, prepared in advance, a quick weekday meal from the freezer.

And, since some folks get sick of the same old mozzarella-and-red-sauce Italian dishes —not me, but I get it — it’ll make for a nice change in flavors.

The first step, of course, is to boil the lasagna noodles. The Spoon Fork Bacon folks recommend choosing a brand with the classic ruffled edges because they just look a little prettier. And make sure to choose regular lasagna noodles, not the oven-ready ones. You’ll need flexible noodles for the roll-up bit of this recipe.

Once your noodles are ready, it’s time to prepare the filling. Mix shredded, cooked chicken and frozen peas in a bowl (this would be a great use for a leftover rotisserie bird). Then, sauté mushrooms in butter and add them in.

Next, you’ll make the Alfredo sauce, using sautéed onions and garlic, heavy cream and freshly grated Parmesan. You could probably sub in Alfredo from a jar to simplify things, but, if possible, make your own for the best taste.

Save two cups of the completed Alfredo sauce, and fold in the rest with the shredded chicken mixture.

Now the fun begins: Spoon a layer of the Alfredo chicken filling on each sheet of boiled lasagna, then roll tightly. Place the roll-ups vertically in an 8-by-8-inch baking dish until they’re all cozy and snuggled together.

Top with a layer of Alfredo and Parmesan then pop it all in the oven for 25 minutes. Add a final shake of Parm, let the dish cool for a few, then dig in!

Find the whole recipe from Spoon Fork Bacon right here and roll away!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.