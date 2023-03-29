Caviar, fine wine and bats on display in renovated VIP lounge at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Padres fans who splurge and are lucky enough to get access to the renovated VIP club at Petco Park will be treated to fine dining, new art and a live view of players practicing in batting cages through one-way glass.

The Blue Shield Home Plate Club has undergone major renovations and is ready for Thursday’s opening day.

“There’s never been more anticipation or excitement for a Padres season than what we have this year,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner Tuesday.

Greupner gave reporters and San Diego Councilmember Stephen Whitburn a tour of the newly renovated lounge and a sneak peek of new food and merchandise fans will have access to on Thursday.

The VIP lounge, available only to special pre-approved guests, features stunning photography from past Padres games and pieces of history are shown throughout it.

At a bar in the lounge is a photo of Johnny Ritchey who broke the color barrier in professional baseball on the west coast in 1948.

The VIP menu includes caviar and octopus. Fans with regular tickets will have access to a revamped menu that includes short rib, bacon wrapped jalapenos and street corn infused with crackling candy.

"There's a reason why it's the number one major league ballpark in America, the ranking once again and that's because Petco Park keeps getting better and better every year,” said Whitburn.

USA Today said this week that Petco Park was once again the best major league ballpark in America.