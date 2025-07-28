Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Breaking News and Alerts

Actions

Deputy-involved shooting in Santee confirmed after hours-long SWAT standoff

san diego county sheriff star
FILE
san diego county sheriff star
Posted
and last updated

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Office confirmed a deputy-involved shooting occurred in a Santee residence following an hours-long standoff that began Sunday afternoon.

According to SDSO's watch commander, deputies responded to 9000 Willowgrove Ave. following reports of a man making threats with a weapon around 12 p.m. The call was later upgraded to a SWAT callout after the man was failing to cooperate with deputies.

SDSO's watch commander said the man was inside of the property alone. It is unknown if anyone is injured as a result of the deputy-involved shooting.

In an X post, authorities announced an active road closure at Willowgrove Avenue and Carlton Hills Boulevard. They are asking the public to avoid the area although there is no active danger in the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!