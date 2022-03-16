Billie Lourd’s Wedding Look Honored Her Late Mom, Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd, best known for her roles in shows like “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens,” married her fiancé, Austen Rydell, on March 12 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in a gorgeous ceremony. The couple’s family and friends gathered to witness the pair exchange vows and then celebrate in style at the reception party, but one important person wasn’t there.

The bride’s late mother, Carrie Fisher, may not have been at her daughter’s wedding in person, but Lourd surely had her mom close to her heart. In fact, the 29-year-old actor went out of her way to honor the late Hollywood legend in several ways during her big day.

Though she shared a few pictures from her wedding day on Instagram, in an interview with Vogue, Lourd shared all the details of her wedding look, including quite a few nods to her mother that aren’t easily spotted in social media snaps.

First, Lourd chose to have a custom-designed Rodarte gown from designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy. The bride told Vogue she met the pair of designers/filmmakers in 2014 when they interviewed Fisher.

“I immediately fell in love,” Lourd told Vogue. “So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind. I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my — kind of —elegant, ethereal, unique personality. I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

It didn’t take long for the designers to find the perfect dress for Lourd, an off-the-shoulder, princess-style white dress with an underlayer of sequins to fit the mood of their wedding location — on the beach at sunset — and the bride’s personality.

Lourd also honored her mother in other elements of her look. For her something blue, Lourd wore her mom’s favorite blue fire opal ring, and for her something borrowed, she wore another ring Fisher had given to one of her close friends.

Even the bride’s shoes had memories of Fisher connected to them. The custom René Mancini shoes came from a store familiar to the family.

“When [Lourd’s dad, Bryan Lourd] came to pick up the shoes, it turned out my dad’s hunch about my mom was right,” Lourd told Vogue. “Mohamad [the store’s manager] told him that my mom used to shop at their store in New York City in the ’90s. The perfect shoe turned out to literally be the perfect shoe. It was serendipity!”

Vogue shared a sweet image of the happy couple at the ceremony, along with their interview with Lourd, on Twitter.

Actress Billie Lourd and producer Austen Rydell said "I do" in Cabo.https://t.co/CI9gqyRxjB — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 15, 2022

Sounds like the Force will be strong with this young couple!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.