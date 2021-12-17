Betty White’s 100th Birthday Celebration Is Coming To Movie Theaters

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Calling all Betty White fans! The beloved actor and animal-lover is turning 100 years old on Jan. 17 and is inviting fans to help her celebrate.

The celebration will be held by Fathom Events at select movie theaters across the country. The 1 hour, 40-minute movie event will feature a star-studded cast of some of White’s friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett and more.

The one-day-only movie event will give fans backstage access to White’s greatest moments, from the early days of her career to her work on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” plus her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and even a lost episode from her very first sitcom. Fans will also be treated to inside stories about her life, career and her love for animals.

To grab your tickets, just head to Fathom Events’ website. There appear to be two shows at each theater, so you can catch it at 1 p.m. or 7 p.m.

“I feel so fortunate to have had as great a career as I’ve had for as long as I’ve had,” White says in the trailer for the event. “There’s only one place to get the real Betty White. Come on, what are you waiting for? Go ahead.”

You can watch the full trailer for “Betty White: 100 Years Young” below:

If you can’t make it to the theater to help celebrate White’s astonishing life, you can instead honor her at home by watching some of her work or picking up a copy of “My Little Golden Book About Betty White,” which was released in October.

The book includes biographical information about White’s time as a comedian, game show competitor and television star. For reading ages 2-5, it looks great for children, but also adult fans.

Last year, while celebrating her 99th birthday, White said a sense of humor was crucial to remaining youthful, saying she was “blessed with good health, so turning 99 is no different than turning 98.”

“Don’t take yourself too seriously,” she told People. “You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself.”

Happy Birthday, Betty!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.