Best dog bathing tub 2021

Dogs are lovable no matter what, but a clean canine is extra-cuddly. It’s not always easy convincing dogs of this when it comes time to bathe them, though. That’s why it helps to seek out the best dog bathing tubs that make it easier to wash up your pet.

Some of these dog bathing tubs come elevated on sturdy legs so you don’t have to stoop or kneel to suds up your pet. Others can be propped up on a table.

Foldable and collapsible features make for easier storage when you’re not using the bathtubs. Accessories like grooming pockets and trays to stash the dog’s shampoo, brushes and scrubbers help keep everything you need for dog bath time within reach. And a range of tub sizes means you can find the perfect fit for your pet.

Having a dedicated dog bathtub also means no extra scrubbing of your own tub — you can just clean your pet wherever it’s most convenient. Now if only these dog bathing tubs could make your pet embrace suds-up time completely, dog bath time would be a cinch.

The Best Dog Bathing Tubs

Price: $28.99 and up

The Jasonwell Foldable Dog and Pet Bath comes in sizes from small to extra-extra-large. The thick fiberboard sides are covered in sturdy PVC. This can be used for bathing your dog or letting him enjoy a little cool-down time on a hot day.

Price: $149.00

The Booster Bath Elevated Pet Bathing Tub for large dogs comes in two plastic snap-together pieces for the tub and includes snap-on legs, which brings the tub to a comfortable height so you don’t have to stoop to bathe your dog. There’s a leash clip to keep your pet secure, a drain hose, no-slip rubber floor mat, clip-on spray attachment that connects to your hose and an open back to get your dog in and out easily.

Price: $25.99 and up

The affordable Dono Foldable Pet Bath Tub comes in small, medium and large sizes. This PVC tub folds down into a smaller, flat stack when not in use. Bonus points for potentially doubling as a great kiddie pool.

Price: $119.99

The Furesh Elevated Folding Dog Bath Tub is stylish, collapsible and perfectly sized for small- to medium-sized dogs. The PVC tub comes in a cute gray and white pattern with two side pockets and a leash attachment. The aluminum legs are lightweight yet sturdy, and support 150 pounds of total weight.

Price: $31.06

The Pet Gear Pup-Tub is the best bathing tub for dogs up to 20 pounds. This tub comes in an ocean blue-colored plastic with two tethers to secure your dog. The tub’s bottom is covered in rubber to avoid slips and there’s a built-in area for stowing dog shampoo and brushes while bathing your pet.

Which would be your dog bathtub pick?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.