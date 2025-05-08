Auxiliary Bishops and Congregation Celebrate Introduction of Pope Leo XIV

SAN DIEGO, CA — Raw emotions filled the room at the Diocese of San Diego as the announcement of Pope Leo XIV's introduction to the world was met with excitement and hope among attendees. A papal viewing party gathered auxiliary bishops, staff, and members of the community, all eager to witness this historic moment, with many expressing pride in the election of the first American pope.

Auxiliary Bishop Michael Pham, who met Pope Leo during his time as Cardinal Robert Prevost in Rome, described the profound impact of that encounter. "When we arrived there and we got to greet him and just the fact that just being close to him, I could sense the signs, a sense of kindness, compassionate, little quiet. But listening and being present with us," Pham recalled.

His colleague, Auxiliary Bishop Felipe Pulido, shared a poignant memory, stating, "He actually asked us, come, let's take a picture here. He's the one who asked us not us, so you can see very, very humble and very, very good man."

Even those who had not met Pope Leo XIV were filled with a sense of excitement at having an American leader of the Catholic Church. Sister Kathleen Warren, with the Diocese of San Diego’s Office for Women Religious, noted the unity demonstrated during the early voting process that led to his selection: "The early voting assured us after 4 votes that there was a unity among the cardinals and. And this is the man for the hour, obviously. I'm really convinced of that and I found it thrilling because again it was a great surprise."

Many in attendance expressed hopes that Pope Leo XIV would continue the focus on key social issues championed by his predecessor, Pope Francis, particularly immigration. Warren added, "I think there will be a lot of similarities once again with the way Pope Francis did that because of his extreme sensitivities to those who are poor, those who are on the margins, those who are asylum seekers and in need of welcome to a new situation because of the horrendous oppression in so many places of the world."

Adding to the anticipation is the ongoing vacancy for a bishop in the Diocese of San Diego, a crucial appointment that the community is eagerly awaiting as Cardinal Robert McElroy's seat remains unfilled.

