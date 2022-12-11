Watch Now
At-Risk Man Sought in Carmel Mountain Ranch Area

Mohammad Nyakoui
San Diego Police Department
Mohammad Nyakoui
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 13:43:21-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department was asking the public's help Sunday in finding an at-risk missing man.

Mohammad Nyakoui was last seen near 15000 Corte Raposo in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Nyakoui was described as an 80-year-old man of Middle Eastern descent, 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, bald, with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and navy blue pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nyakoui was asked to call 911 and refer to case No. 22501045.

