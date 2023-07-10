Another one struck: Harry Styles hit in the eye at concert in Vienna

Harry Styles has joined the unfortunate list of artists hit by objects thrown at them on stage recently.

The singer was on stage at his "Love on Tour" concert in Vienna when something came flying at his face and hit him in the eye.

A video shows Styles flinch and grab his face in pain. He continues to cover and rub his eye with his hand.

The "As It Was" singer has yet to respond to the incident on social media.

This isn't the first time Styles has been struck. In November of last year, the artist was hit by Skittles while he was on stage at a Los Angeles concert. The incident prompted Skittles to respond, with the candy company tweeting, "Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles."

Recently, Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, Drake and Kelsea Ballerini have all been targets of objects thrown at them during performances.

SEE MORE: Bebe Rexha injured after concertgoer threw phone at her face

Drake and Rexha both had cell phones hurled at them. Rexha was hospitalized and had multiple injuries to her face. A photo she posted on Instagram showed her bruised eye and bandages over her eyebrow.

Adele addressed the horrible trend during one of her concerts for her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, threatening concertgoers who dared to try to throw something at her.

"Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them?" Adele said on stage, as seen in a video posted to TikTok.

"I f***ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me, and I'll f***ing kill you," she continued.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com