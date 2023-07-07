An Angry Birds cafe is opening in New York

The gaming world’s most famous birds are landing in the Big Apple. The first Swii by Angry Birds Retail Cafe will open on July 8 in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, New York.

At the cafe and retail store, guests can savor Angry Birds–inspired food and drink (think: desserts and bubble teas), browse merchandise and enjoy gaming stations and other interactive activities, according to a press release. The 3,300-square-foot space will also feature themed elements such as a colorful mural ceiling of the iconic avian characters, photo-worthy statues outside the entrance and shelves lined with fake tropical plants inhabited by “hatchlings.”

Rovio Entertainment, the company behind the Angry Birds game, partnered with Chinese construction conglomerate SCG America to build the retail cafe in a mixed-use development in downtown Flushing.

“This unique establishment goes beyond the screen, offering an immersive experience where fans and customers can delight in tantalizing foods and drinks as well as engage in gaming and capture extraordinary moments in our exclusive photo opportunities,” said Katri Chacona, director of brand licensing at Rovio. “The United States is a key market for the Angry Birds brand and we’re excited to open this venue in one of the greatest cities of the world, New York.”

Since Finland-based Rovio Entertainment released Angry Birds in 2009, the slingshot-driven puzzle game — which centers around helping a flock of “angry birds” save their eggs from pigs — has been downloaded more than 5 billion times. While many other games have captivated smartphone users over the past decade, from Candy Crush Saga to Pokémon Go, Angry Birds remains a favorite among mobile gamers.

In fact, the game remains so popular that Rovio decided to unlist the title on Google Play Store and rename it “Red’s First Flight” in Apple’s App Store in hopes of inspiring players to check out other games in the company’s portfolio, according to a statement from the company posted on Twitter in February 2023.

Please read below for an important announcement regarding the availability of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds. pic.twitter.com/a4n4bU5gQJ — Rovio (@Rovio) February 21, 2023

While some gamers were upset by Rovio’s move, the opening of Swii by Angry Birds Retail Cafe is a fresh step for the brand and an exciting development for fans.

