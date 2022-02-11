Amtrak has a buy one, get one free ticket offer right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you have any spring or summer travel plans and would enjoy taking a trip by rail, now might be the best time to snag a great deal. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Amtrak has announced the Amtrak Love You Sale.

Now through Feb. 16, you can buy one ticket and bring a companion for free. The deal is good for nationwide travel between March 1 and Aug. 31, 2022, so you have plenty of time to enjoy the discounted fare.

To get in on this deal, you can book your trip at amtrak.com/vdaysale or use the discount code V214 when buying a ticket on the Amtrak app. The fare discount will apply automatically when you use either of these methods. In addition, the free ticket can be used by any traveling companion, whether it is a family member, friend or loved one.

Along with saving money, traveling on an Amtrak train can offer several advantages. For instance, you can travel with two personal items and two carry-on bags, and small pets can come along on many trains. In addition, you can use your phone and other electronic devices at all times. The seats are spacious with lots of legroom; each row has two, so there are no awkward middle seats.

As with most deals, the 50% off fares do include some caveats. You must purchase one full adult fare to receive the free companion ticket. You must book both tickets on the same reservation, and the adult and companion must travel together. The fares are valid only for travel in Coach class on most national routes and Acela Business Class in the northeast.

The discount is not valid on Saver Fares or other discounts or promo codes. In addition, the sale does not apply to Auto Train, which is a daily train service for passengers and their automobiles, the Pennsylvanian or Keystone Service trains, or 7000-8999 Thruway services.

Be sure to refer to amtrak.com/vdaysale for complete terms and conditions.

