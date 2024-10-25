Understanding the role of Superior Court Judges in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In San Diego, Superior Court judges play a crucial role in the judicial system, presiding over a diverse range of cases that include both felonies and misdemeanors.

Their responsibilities encompass everything from minor traffic violations to complex family law disputes, with no limit on the types of civil and criminal cases they can hear. Additionally, they have the authority to preside over cases appealed from lower courts.

The Superior Court in San Diego County is part of the California trial court system, which is the largest of its kind in the world, consisting of 58 trial courts across the state, one in each county. San Diego County has the second-largest court system in California, following Los Angeles County.

Each trial court in the state is managed by a Presiding Judge, with San Diego currently led by the Honorable Maureen F. Hallahan. She receives policy advice from an Executive Committee of Judges and serves a two-year term, elected by her fellow judges.

Judicial races in San Diego operate under a non-partisan framework. Candidates for Superior Court judge positions typically refrain from making strong political statements or engaging in debates to maintain their impartiality.

This year, several candidates are running for various Superior Court judge offices in San Diego.



Office No. 19: Superior Court Commissioner Rosy S. Myerowitz;

Office No. 38: Commissioner Kelly Mertsoc;

Office No. 41: Jodi Cleesattle, an Assistant Attorney General, and Brian Erickson, a Deputy District Attorney for San Diego County;

Office No. 43: Koryn Sheppard, an attorney and adjunct professor, and Valerie Summers, a prosecutor and educator.

As voters prepare for the upcoming election, understanding the responsibilities and evaluations of Superior Court judges is essential for making informed choices that will shape the future of San Diego's legal landscape.