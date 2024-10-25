Proposition 4: $10B climate bond goes to California voters

Proposition 4 would allow California to borrow $10 billion to address climate change impacts, with major spending planned for drinking water improvements, wildfire prevention, flood control, and renewable energy projects.

The bond’s largest chunk—$1.9 billion—would support clean drinking water, according to California's voter guide. Other major allocations include $3.8 billion for water quality and preservation, $1.95 billion for wildfire prevention, $1.2 billion for coastal protection, and $850 million for clean energy. Legislative analysts estimate the total taxpayer cost could reach $16 billion over 40 years.

According to CalMatters, Supporters say climate funding is critical to protect communities from worsening droughts, fires, and heat. Opponents argue the state should avoid additional debt, pointing to California’s existing financial commitments.