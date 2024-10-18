PROP 3 EXPLAINED: Amend state constitution to include right to same-sex marriage

SUMMARY

Proposition 3 amends the California Constitution, solidifying same-sex marriage rights. It will remove wording in the state constitution that says marriage is only between a man and a woman. This proposition does not change who can get married.

What are the arguments made for and against Proposition 3?

Pro

Those who support Proposition 3 claim it would protect Californians' right to same-sex marriage. It would remove discriminatory language from the state constitution while reaffirming California's commitment to civil rights and protection of personal freedom, according to the Secretary of State's Voter Guide.

Con

Those who are against Proposition 3 state that it changes California's constitution despite the fact same-sex marriage is already legal. They say it removes rules for marriage, opening the door to child marriages, incest and polygamy, per the Voter Guide.

What does voting "yes" mean?

A "yes" vote for Proposition 3 will update the language in the California Constitution to reflect who can get married in the state currently.

What does voting "no" mean?

A "no" vote for Proposition 3 means that the language in the California Constitution would not be updated.

