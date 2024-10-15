Poll: San Diego County voters leaning Harris over Trump as Election Day looms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With less than a month before Election Day, a new 10News-Union-Tribune poll shows San Diego County voters are likely to choose Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

In the poll conducted by SurveyUSA between Oct. 8-11, Harris defeated Trump 56% to 36% based on county voters surveyed. Per the poll results, 4% said they would vote for another candidate entirely, while 4% were undecided.

When it comes to several key demographic categories, the poll found:



Among voters age 18-34, Trump and Harris each garnered 45% of the vote

Harris was well ahead of Trump when it came to voters 50 years and older (63% to 32%)

Harris led by 24 points among female voters and by 15 points among male voters

Trump edged Harris by 2 points when it came to voters in rural areas of San Diego County

The poll presented how voters felt each presidential candidate would do on three specific issues, but also what issues county voters thought were most important in San Diego County.

Immigration: According to the poll, county voters felt Harris would do a better job on immigration than Trump (53% to 39%)

Economy: Poll data shows Harris would do a better on the nation’s economy than Trump, according to voters (55% to 41%)

Foreign Affairs: Voters believed Harris would do better on this issue than Trump (52% to 39%)

Per the poll, 48% percent of county voters surveyed felt the Cost of Living/Housing is the most important issue facing San Diego County

After Cost of Living/Housing came Immigration (17%); Climate Change (13%); Homelessness (11%); and Crime (4%).

In addition to the presidential race, county voters were asked to weigh in on Measure G, a proposal that would increase the sales tax across the county by a half-cent. If approved, the funds from the tax would go towards infrastructure and public transportation improvements.

According to the poll, 38% of county voters were likely to vote in favor of Measure G, while 34% were likely to vote no on the proposal. The poll showed 27% of voters were undecided.

Click here to view the complete 10News-Union-Tribune poll