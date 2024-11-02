Law enforcement agencies countywide work to ensure safety on Election Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With election day just a few days away, as more vote centers open this weekend, law enforcement agencies from all over the county are working to ensure everyone stays safe.

“It doesn’t matter what side of the political spectrum you are on. We all have a responsibility to vote safe and vote civil,” says the President of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, Shane Harris.

That’s the message law enforcement officials want to send out to voters this election season as they gathered Friday for a news conference organized by the People’s Association of Justice Advocates.

Law enforcement agencies have been working within their departments, ensuring they can respond to calls when needed. But you won’t see them at the Vote Centers.

"You will not see officers posted at polling stations intentionally," Lieutenant Daniel Meyer with the San Diego Police Department said. "However, we are ready and able to rapidly respond to threat or danger at any of those locations when we get a call for service."

Law enforcement agencies from the local to the state and federal levels have been working closely with the Registrar of Voters when it comes to reports of any potential issues, as more than 200 additional Vote Centers will open this Saturday across the county.

"We also schedule meetings with law enforcement to see if there’s any credible intelligence we should be aware of and act on," said Cynthia Paes, the County Registrar of Voters. "All poll workers know if they feel threatened at all to call 911."

The Registrar of Voters will also be keeping an eye on poll watchers. Under California Election Law, the public has the right to observe various election-related activities. What they can’t do is impede, interfere, interrupt, or try to assist with election operations.