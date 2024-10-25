How Proposition 5 could impact California affordable housing and infrastructure projects

(KGTV) – On Election Day, voters in San Diego County and across California will decide on a proposal that — if approved — may mean the ease in which bonds for affordable housing or public infrastructure projects are passed.

Proposition 5 would lower the voter threshold from 2/3 majority to 55% when it specifically comes voting on infrastructure and affordable housing bonds.

Proponents believe that because California needs more housing and upgrades/repairs to aging infrastructure, the passage of Prop. 5 will allow individual cities to raise the money necessary to make projects happen, rather than relying on the state for help.

Those who are against Prop. 5 feel lowering the voter threshold — and subsequent approval of housing or infrastructure projects — will mean higher local property taxes for residents and a financial burden on local governments for projects typically aided by state funding.

Supporters of Prop. 5 (According to the California Secretary of State’s Office): California Professional Firefighters; League of Women Voters of California; Habitat for Humanity California

Prop. 5 opposition (According to the California Secretary of State’s Office): California Taxpayers Association; California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce; Women Veterans Alliance