Ferbert secures victory over Maienschein in San Diego City Attorney race

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Chief Deputy City Attorney Heather Ferbert secured a significant lead over Assemblyman Brian Maienschein in San Diego's city attorney race Friday, clinching the position as the city's top lawyer.

On Friday, Ferbert led Maienschein 56.2% to 43.7%, holding a 42,500-vote advantage.

"I made my campaign about putting the law first, not politics, and the overwhelming support from voters shows that commitment resonated strongly," Ferbert said. "I'm humbled to be the voters' choice and am committed to protecting San Diegans' safety, finances and rights."

Ferbert and Maienschein, both Democrats, were vying to replace Mara Elliott, who has termed out. Ferbert has the endorsement of her superior, who called Ferbert "the most qualified candidate for city attorney." She also has the backing of the Deputy City Attorneys Association of San Diego and several past presidents of the San Diego County Bar Association.

Maienschein's endorsements include the San Diego County Democratic Party and a host of other elected officials, including Mayor Todd Gloria and the majority of the San Diego City Council.

Much of Ferbert's campaign materials have focused on her work in the City Attorney's Office and her qualifications as an attorney, with intentional contrast placed between her law experience and that of Maienschein.

Maienschein previously served two terms on the San Diego City Council and has spent more than a decade in the state assembly, where he currently serves North County's 76th assembly district.

Maienschein has been a licensed attorney for nearly three decades, but his time in the political sphere has dwarfed his legal career.