Everything you need to know about San Diego City Council District 3 Race

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In San Diego’s District 3 City Council race, incumbent Stephen Whitburn and attorney and homeless advocate Coleen Cusack are vying for a seat representing neighborhoods like downtown, Hillcrest, and North Park, areas marked by both high-rise developments and visible homelessness.

For Whitburn, seeking re-election, addressing homelessness remains a priority. He highlights efforts to guide unhoused residents to safe sleeping areas, shelters, and permanent housing.

Cusack, a first-time candidate, aims to prioritize affordable housing and community-based solutions to tackle homelessness. The approach, including opposition to the city’s encampment ban championed by Whitburn and Mayor Todd Gloria, is a key distinction in her campaign.

The race reflects the broader debate over how to best tackle homelessness in San Diego, a critical issue resonating with both candidates' distinct perspectives.

