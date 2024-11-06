Watch Now
ELECTION DAY MAPS: Federal races and how California counties are voting

Kamala Harris Donald Trump
This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris on July 30, 2024, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Aug. 3.
As results trickle in from around the nation and here in the Golden State, ABC 10News brings you the latest voting numbers for federal, state and local elections.

For national and statewide races and issues, we use a results database feed from Decision Desk HQ.

Below, you'll find DDHQ's data for the presidential, senate and house races, as well as accompanying maps for a county-by-county breakdown. When the polls in California close at 8 p.m., you'll find the numbers here.

You can find our full election results page here.

