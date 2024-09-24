Answering Your Questions: How can I vote if I forgot my ID?

(KGTV) — ABC 10News is here to answer questions about the upcoming election ahead of the 2024 race.

A viewer recently wrote in asking, “Where can you submit a ballot if you forget your ID?”

According to a post by the California Secretary of State, a California voter is not required to show identification in most cases.

See the full post below:

In most cases, a California voter is not required to show identification to a polling place worker before casting a ballot.



However, if you are voting for the first time after registering to vote by mail and did not provide your driver license number, California identification number or the last four digits of your social security number on your registration form, you may be asked to show a form of identification when you go to the polls. In this case, be sure to bring identification with you to your polling place or include a copy of it with your vote-by-mail ballot. A copy of a recent utility bill, the sample ballot booklet you received from your county elections office or another document sent to you by a government agency are examples of acceptable forms of identification. Other acceptable forms of identification include your passport, driver license, official state identification card, or student identification card showing your name and photograph.



You can review the complete list of the acceptable forms of voter identification to use at a polling place when voting for the first time or call the Secretary of State's toll-free Voter Hotline at (800) 345- VOTE (8683) for more information.